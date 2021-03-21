Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in poll-bound West Bengal, on Sunday addressed a massive rally in Bankura. During his speech, the Prime Minister launched a scathing attack against Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee, accusing the latter of practices appeasement politics. PM Modi also slammed the West Bengal government for not implementing the Centre’s policies. “TMC government has expertise over changing every Scheme into Scam. Therefore, Mamata DIdi is not implementing schemes like Aayushman Bharat, PM Kisan, as there is no space for changing these schemes into scams.” Also Read - Home Minister Amit Shah To Release BJP Manifesto For West Bengal Today | LIVE UPDATES

Here are some of PM Modi's top quote from the Bankura Rally:

1. BJP will bring the 'Ashol Poriborton' in Bengal. The game of Corruption – Cholbe naa! The game of Syndicate – Cholbe naa! The game of cut money – Cholbe naa. After the BJP forms the govt, maa'er pujo hobe, maatir tilak hobe aar manusher somman hobe! (Mother will be worshipped, there will be tilak of soil and there will be respect of people)

2. Didi, if you want you can put your foot on my head & kick me. But Didi, I will not let you kick Bengal’s development and dreams of its people: PM Narendra Modi in Bankura

3. Didi, you have only made hollow announcements in the last 10 years, where is the work you claim to have done? You keep saying ‘Khela Hobe’ while people of West Bengal have decided ‘Khela Shesh Hobe’ (the game will end): Prime Minister Modi in Bankura

4. The more I question Didi, the angrier she gets. Now she says that she doesn’t like my face. Didi, in democracy, it is the public service & not the face which is put to test: PM Narendra Modi in Bankura.

5. Didi is already asking questions on EVM! It is the same EVM that kept her in power for 10 years. She is already witnessing her defeat in the upcoming elections. Every person in Bengal must exercise their power to vote without any fear: PM Modi.

6. BJP runs on schemes, while TMC runs on scams! TMC always finds a way to do a scam. Their mantra is ‘wherever there is a scheme, there will be a scam.’

