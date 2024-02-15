Home

West Bengal

‘Govt Of Ravan Crossed All Lakshman Rekhas’: Mamata Attacks BJP Over Farmers Protest

‘Govt Of Ravan Crossed All Lakshman Rekhas’: Mamata Attacks BJP Over Farmers Protest

Mamata Banerjee also said she has decided to postpone her upcoming visit to Punjab to express her solidarity with the farmers.

File Photo (PTI)

Farmers Protest: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Thursday launched a scathing attack against the BJP, stating that the saffron party was running a “government of Ravan” at the Centre, which has crossed all “Lakshman rekhas”.

Trending Now

“Farmers are protesting and the country is burning. But the BJP is not bothered. It is the government of Ravan, which has crossed all Lakshman Rekhas,” Banerjee said while speaking in the West Bengal Assembly.

You may like to read

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief also said she has decided to postpone her upcoming visit to Punjab to express her solidarity with the farmers.

“The BJP has crossed all limits of civility. The day farmers reach Delhi, the BJP leaders will understand the reality,” said Banerjee.

Farmers protest 2.0

A massive horde of farmers from Punjab are camping at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders of Punjab and Haryana seeking to march towards Delhi to press the Centre to accept their demands.

The demands include a law on MSP, loan waivers and implementation of the Swaminathan Commission recommendations.

The Haryana Police has sealed the border with barricades, stopping farmers from travelling to Delhi on their tractor-trolleys.

‘Rail Roko’

Meanwhile, several trains on the Delhi-Amritsar route were diverted on Thursday after farmers squatted on tracks at many places in Punjab over the Haryana Police’s action against ‘Delhi Chalo’ protesters.

The protesting farmers also staged dharnas at several toll plazas and forced authorities to not charge the commuters a toll fee.

Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) and BKU Dakunda (Dhaner) had given the call for a four-hour ‘rail roko’ protest at several places in Punjab.

Farmers began their stir around 12 pm by squatting on rail tracks at several places. The demonstrations are likely to continue till 4 pm, news agency PTI reported.

Trains diverted

As farmers are sitting on the railway tracks at several places on the main Delhi- Amritsar route, railway authorities diverted the routes of the trains via Chandigarh (for Delhi side) and Lohian Khas (for Amritsar and Jalandhar side).

A spokesperson of Indian Railways said Shatabdi and Shan-e-Punjab Express trains coming from Delhi were terminated at the Ludhiana railway station.

Meanwhile, on the call of Samyukta Kisan Morcha, farmers also staged demonstrations at several toll plazas to protest against the use of tear gas by Haryana Police when farmers were marching towards national capital on Tuesday.

They also forced the toll authorities to let go the commuters without charging them a toll fee.

“We are holding an agitation against the police action on farmers who were trying to go to Delhi,” said Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Harmit Singh Kadian.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest West Bengal News on India.com.