Haldia Assembly Election Result 2021 LIVE: The much-awaited result of the political battle – West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 – will be out on Sunday as the votes for the 294 seats of the state will be counted, beginning 08:00 am. All eyes will also be set on the Haldia Assembly constituency, which is currently held by Tapasi Mondal of CPM. Also Read - Howrah Madhya Assembly Election Result 2021 LIVE: Counting of Votes Begins

This year Mondal fought the election on BJP ticket, while CPI(M) fielded Manika Kar Paik to take on former and Swapan Naskar of TMC. In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, the total percentage of voters in the Haldia Assembly Constituency was recorded as 90 percent. Also Read - Howrah Uttar Assembly Election Result 2021 LIVE News And Updates: Counting of Votes Begins

Find out the winners, losers, victory margin and all other details regarding Haldia Assembly constituency here. Also Read - Domjur Assembly Election Result 2021 LIVE: Counting of Votes to Begin at 8 AM