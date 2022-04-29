Kolkata: Following the West Bengal government’s decision to declare summer vacation from May 2 to June 15 in view of the prevailing heatwave condition in the state, an association of primary teachers on Thursday urged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to reconsider the move to grant a 45-day break as it could “affect the school-going habit of students”. The association claimed the state government had not consulted academics or experts before taking the decision which was “ill-conceived”.Also Read - Delhi Records Hottest Day In 12 Years, Gurgaon Crosses 45 Degrees For First Time In April | Top Developments

The long summer break will affect the school-going habit of students who had suffered a setback during two years of the COVID-19 pandemic when in-person classes could not be held, the association claimed, adding that both the teachers and guardians are worried over the decision. Also Read - Jahangirpuri Violence: Delhi Police Arrest Key Accused From West Bengal

“As in-person classes had only commenced on February 16 after a long gap of two years, this 45-day break will severely affect the interest in studies among children,” said Ananda Handa, general secretary of Bengal Primary Teachers Association. Also Read - Heatwave Breaks All Records In India And Its Not Even Summer Yet

He said that such a decision will only erode public confidence in state schools, make the general public sceptical about the state education sector and pave the way for privatisation of the sector through the PPP model.

What did the teachers’ association demand?

Handa further noted that neibhbouring Odisha announced only five days break for the same reason. “The meteorological department has forecast rains in the first week of May in southern parts of the state and north Bengal is experiencing rain and thunderstorm regularly for the past 15 days,” Handa said.

Suggesting an alternate measure, he said that the state government should instead opt for a special vacation of one week or keep the school open for two hours daily.

45-day summer vacation in West Bengal

Following the chief minister’s advice, the education department on Wednesday said that summer vacation will start on May 2 and it will continue till June 15. According to the holiday list released earlier, the 12-day-long summer vacation was scheduled to begin on May 24.

The principal of a college affiliated with Calcutta University said “given the developments, we have decided to go back to online theory classes from May 2 and conduct pending practical classes by calling students in a large group on a particular day.”

(With PTI inputs)