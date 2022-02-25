New Delhi: In a bid to help Indian citizens and people from West Bengal stranded in Ukraine, the TMC government in the state has opened a helpline number and set up a team for their safe evacuation. The control room numbers are 033-22143256 and 1070.Also Read - Walmart To Grant Rs 4 Crore To ICRISAT To Assist Farmers Across Six States

The team will be headed by a senior IAS officer and will be manned by West Bengal Civil Servant officers for assisting and helping the students. The helpline number will be operational from 9 AM to 9 PM.

A State Control room opened under a senior IAS officer & manned by WBCS officers for assisting & helping students/people from West Bengal stranded in Ukraine. It will function from 9 am to 9 pm in two shifts. Control room no: 22143526, 1070: WB Govt#RussiaUkraineConflict — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2022

The Telangana government has also set up helplines at Telangana Bhavan New Delhi and State Secretariat Hyderabad to help the students and citizens of the state who are stranded in Ukraine. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Friday held a teleconference with the Principal Secretary, General Administration, Vikas Raj and Resident Commissioner Telangana Bhavan Gaurav Uppal and took stock of the situation.

The helplines have so far received 75 calls. The chief secretary said that the state government is in constant touch with the External Affairs ministry, Government of India and taking all steps to ensure the safety and security of the Telangana people. Efforts are also being made to ensure that all the stranded persons are evacuated and they reach the state safely, he said.