New Delhi: The political war between Centre and the West Bengal government on Thursday took a different turn after the Union Home Ministry transferred 3 IPS officials from the state and asked the Mamata Banerjee government to immediately relieve them for joining central deputation.

In response to the Centre's order, Chief minister Mamata banerjee on Thursday called it the 'blatant misuse of power' and said she will not cow-down before the 'expansionist' and 'undemocratic' forces.

As per the order from the Home Ministry, the 3 IPS officials in West Bengal namely Bholanath Pandey was transferred to BPR&D, Rajeev Mishra transferred to ITBP as IG and Praveen Tripathi has been sent to SSB.

In a communication to the West Bengal chief secretary, the Ministry of Home Affairs said as per the IPS cadre rules, the Centre prevails over the state government in case of any dispute.

The MHA said the three IPS officers were already given new assignments in the central government and they should be relieved immediately. The copy of the letter has also been sent to the West Bengal director general of police.

The Home Ministry directed the three IPS officers to join in central deputation for their alleged dereliction of duties following the attack on the convoy of BJP president JP Nadda last week.

On the other hand, hitting out at the Centre, Mamata Banerjee said the order, seeking the deputation of three senior police officers from the state, is a blatant misuse of power and her government would not cow-down before “expansionist” and “undemocratic” forces.

In a series of tweets, Banerjee said that it was a deliberate attempt by the Centre to encroach upon the state’s jurisdiction and demoralise the serving officers in West Bengal.

“This move, particularly before the elections is against the basic tenets of the federal structure. It’s unconstitutional & completely unacceptable!” she said.

“GoI’s (Government of India) order of central deputation for the 3 serving IPS officers of West Bengal despite the State’s objection is a colourable exercise of power and blatant misuse of emergency provision of IPS Cadre Rule 1954,” Banerjee tweeted.

“We wouldnt allow this brazen attempt by the Centre to control the State machinery by proxy! West Bengal is not going to cow-down in front of expansionist & undemocratic forces,” the chief minister tweeted.