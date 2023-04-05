Home

Hooghly Violence: Internet Services Remain Suspended, Prohibitory Order Still In force In Rishra Town

Clashes were reported in Rishra town on Sunday evening during a Ram Navami procession in which BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh and party's Pursurah MLA Biman Ghosh were present. The MLA was injured and has been hospitalised.

Hooghly: Security personnel deployed near Rishra railway station amid tension after clashes broke out between two groups during a 'Ram Navami' procession on Sunday, in Hooghly district, Tuesday, April 4, 2023. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra) (PTI04_04_2023_000051B)

Hooghly: Amid heavy deployment of the police force in the violence-hit Hooghly district in West Bengal, prohibitory order was still in force and internet services remained suspended in Rishra town on Wednesday. “Things are under control. There is no incident of any disturbance from anywhere in the district. We have our forces deployed at crucial junctions and areas. Nobody is allowed to roam around without any purpose. We are trying to bring back life to normalcy,” a senior police officer of Chandannagore Police Commissionerate told PTI.

He also said that several people have been arrested for their alleged involvement in Sunday’s violence. A decision on withdrawing prohibitory orders and removal of the suspension of internet services in the area would be taken later in the day following an evaluation of the situation, he said.

Parts of nearby Serampore town also witnessed incidents of vandalism following which prohibitory orders were imposed and internet services suspended.

On Tuesday West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose cut short his Darjeeling trip to rush back to the city before visiting Rishra to take stock of the situation there.

He spoke to senior police officers and locals and assured them that the miscreants would be brought to book.

Mamata accuses BJP of inciting violence

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lambasted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing it of “hiring goons” from Bihar to incite violence. She said that the rioters do not belong to any religion and they are the “BJP goons”.

“I have to be alert all the time lest BJP incites riots. They don’t understand that the people of Bengal don’t like violence. Rioting is not Bengal’s culture. We don’t engage in riots, the general public doesn’t incite riots. When BJP can’t on its own, it hires people to fan riots. They (BJP) are bringing goons from Bihar. All people from Bihar are not goons. The rioters are not Hindus or Muslims or Sikhs or Adivasis, they are BJP goons.,” Mamata added.

