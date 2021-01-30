West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: Former Trinamool Congress leader Rajib Banerjee left for New Delhi on Saturday. According to the reports, Banerjee is likely to meet the BJP leadership today and is widely expected to join the saffron party. Rajib Banerjee on Friday resigned from the primary membership of the TMC. Also Read - Rajib Banerjee, Other Rebel TMC Leaders Meet Amit Shah, Join BJP Ahead of West Bengal Elections

He sent his resignation letter to TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, thanking her for the opportunities given to him to serve the people of the state. “I do hereby tender my resignation as a member of the All India Trinamool Congress as well as from all other positions held by me in the party and its associates with immediate effect,” Banerjee, who had stepped down from the state cabinet last week, wrote in his resignation letter. Also Read - BJP Leader Shot Dead by Unidentified Gunmen in Tripura

Former TMC MLA from Ranaghat Paschim (Nadia district) Parthasarathi Chattopadhyay and former Mayor of Howrah Rathin Chakbraborty are also likely to join the BJP today. Rebel TMC MLAs Baishali Dalmiya and Prabir Ghosal will also accompany Rajib Banerjee to Delhi. All three are likely to join the BJP. Also Read - Ahead of West Bengal Assembly Polls, Rajib Banerjee Quits TMC, Sends Letter to Mamata

The former forest minister, after ending his two- decade-old relationship with the TMC, said he would always value the time he spent as a member of the party.