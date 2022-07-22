Change in society happens when one unconditionally wants to do something for others. The obstacles which lay there on the path vanish like morning dews when one has a vision to improve the conditions of the helpless people in our society.

Chilapata Rava Basti, a forest village situated in Alipurduar district of West Bengal, is a typical example of how a man’s vision can change the lives of countless unprivileged children in the far-off villages of our country. Atul Kumar Pandey, an IRS officer currently posted as joint commissioner of Income Tax in Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, started his mission of changing the lot of the children of Rava community, an indigenous community facing existential threat, nearly two years ago. After two years of hard-work and with the help of some business community, what Pandey has achieved no one in the village has ever dreamt of.

Pandey was posted in Siliguri two years back when he came into contact of this community during a weekend tour to this scenic village. He at once fell in love with the innocent people of the Rava community.

Pandey first changed the face of the local primary school, making it a better than many high-profile private schools by installing smart class and computer. Earlier it was a shabby building without proper paint. But Pandey has made it as a beautiful building. He even got the outside walls of the schools painted with the pictures of different tribal festivals highlighting their rich cultural heritage.

Recently, he has built a state-of-the-library on the top of the school, which is far better than the the library of many schools in the metro cities. With the help of the members of the business community and the local administrations, he has made this as a smart library, which he believes, will change the fortunes of the children of the local villagers. As education is always a problem for these village kids, Pandey wants to solve the problem first as he believes that with proper education the problems like alcoholism, unemployment, health issues will be solved.

“I want to educate these tribal kids. They are so talented but don’t get the opportunity to do well in life”, said Pandey, a soft spoken man in his late thirties.

He is also helping some boys and girls to pursue the dreams of becoming future civil servants as he believes that only education has the power to eradicate all the problems in the tribal communities of our country. To realise his dream he is getting the support of many young people in and around the tribal village.

For the villagers Pandey has made one Rungtuk Temple, again with the help of business as well as local communities. Rungtuk is the chief deity of the Rava community.

He is also doing many works for two other tribal communities– Toto in North Bengal

Written By: Biswajit Jha

About The Author: Biswajit Jha is a journalist turned social entrepreneur and writer. He is the author of “Bike Ambulance Dada”, which has been published by Penguin India.