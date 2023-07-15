Home

West Bengal

How Two Murder Convicts Met And Fell In Love In Bengal Jail. Know Their Story

There’s a silver lining even in the direst of circumstances and people can find love against all odds and in places nobody can imagine. One such unique love story has come to light from a West Bengal jail where two murder convicts, serving their respective sentences, met and fell in love and decided to get married.

Abdul Hasim, a resident of Assam and Shahnara Khatun from West Bengal, were complete strangers before they met inside the Bardhaman Central Correctional Home in West Bengal, where both are serving prison terms after being convicted in separate murder cases.

Hasim and Khatun’s love story began at the Bardhaman District Correctional Centre in East Bardhaman District where the former is serving a 8-year sentence while the latter has been handed a 6-year term.

Hasim and Shahnara met at the correctional home and soon became friends. The friendship soon evolved into love and couple decided to get married. The jailbirds informed their families about their relationship and intention to get married.

“Both of us are incarcerated in Bardhaman Central Correctional Institution. Our housemates came to meet us on the same day, we got to know each other from there. Then we slowly started talking, then our relationship progressed. We want to get out of the darkness of our life and live our lives well. And not to fall into any calamity,” Abdul Hasim said, according to a News18 report.

On Wednesday, Hasim and Shahnara were released on a five-day parole and married according to the Muslim Act in Kusumgram of Monteshwar block of East Bardhaman.

The newly-weds have little time for themselves as they will soon have return to prison once their five-day parole is over. However, they remain optimistic about the future: “I want to spend a normal life and start a family like normal people after I get out of prison,” Shahnara said with a glitter in her eye.

