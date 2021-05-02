Howrah Dakshin Assembly Election Result 2021 LIVE: The counting of votes for Howrah Dakshin assembly constituency in West Bengal will begin at 8 AM. The seat is currently held by Brajamohan Majumder of Trinamool Congress. In 2016, TMC’s Majumder had won the seat by defeating Arindam Basu (babu) of Communist Party Of India (marxist) with a margin of 16194 votes. This year, the seat witnessed a tough fight between CPI (M) candidate Sumitra Adhikari (CPIM), Rantideb Sengupta (BJP) and Nandita Chowdhury (TMC). Also Read - Debra Election Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Humayun Kabir of TMC Leading

Howrah Dakshin Assembly Election Result: Stay tuned with India.com for all the updates regarding this constituency. Find out the winners, losers, victory margin, and all other details here. Also Read - Singur Assembly Election Result 2021 LIVE: Trinamool’s Becharam Manna Leading, BJP's Rabindranath Bhattacharya Trails

12:21 PM: Nandita Chowdhury of TMC leading in early trends. Also Read - Suvendu Adhikari Leads By Over 8000 Votes Against Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram | LIVE Updates

08:00 AM: Counting of votes begins