Howrah Madhya Assembly Election Result 2021 LIVE: The counting of votes for Howrah Madhya Assembly constituency that went to polls on April 10 will begin at 8 AM. Howrah Madhya Assembly Constituency of West Bengal is currently held by Arup Roy (apu) of Trinamool Congress. In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly Elections, Roy had defeated Amitabha Dutta from Janata Dal (united) with a margin of 52994 votes. Trinamool Congress’ Arup Roy, BJP’s Sanjay Singh, and Congress’ Palash Bhandari are key candidates from Howrah Madhya Assembly constituency. Also Read - Debra Election Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Humayun Kabir of TMC Leading

Howrah Madhya Assembly Election Result 2021 LIVE: Follow our updates for the latest trends and round-wise updates from the counting center in Howrah Madhya Also Read - Singur Assembly Election Result 2021 LIVE: Trinamool’s Becharam Manna Leading, BJP's Rabindranath Bhattacharya Trails

12:18 PM: Howrah Madhya Assembly constituency falls under Howrah Lok sabha constituency. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC candidate Prasun Banerjee had emerged victorious from Howrah Lok Sabha (MP) Seat. Also Read - Suvendu Adhikari Leads By Over 8000 Votes Against Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram | LIVE Updates

12:17 PM: Sanjay Singh of BJP Leading

08: 00 AM: Counting of votes underway