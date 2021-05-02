Howrah Madhya Assembly Election Result 2021 LIVE: The counting of votes for Howrah Madhya Assembly constituency that went to polls on April 10 will begin at 8 AM. Howrah Madhya Assembly Constituency of West Bengal is currently held by Arup Roy (apu) of Trinamool Congress. In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly Elections, Roy had defeated Amitabha Dutta from Janata Dal (united) with a margin of 52994 votes. Also Read - Howrah Uttar Assembly Election Result 2021 LIVE News And Updates: Counting of Votes Begins

Trinamool Congress' Arup Roy, BJP's Sanjay Singh, and Congress' Palash Bhandari are key candidates from Howrah Madhya Assembly constituency.

Howrah Madhya Assembly constituency falls under Howrah Lok sabha constituency. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC candidate Prasun Banerjee had emerged victorious from Howrah Lok Sabha (MP) Seat.

Howrah Madhya Assembly Election Result 2021 LIVE: Follow our updates for the latest trends and round-wise updates from the counting center in Howrah Madhya