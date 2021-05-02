New Delhi: The counting of votes for Howrah Uttar Assembly Constituency of West Bengal will begin at 8 AM. The seat is currently held by Laxmi Ratan Shukla of Trinamool Congress. In 2016, Shukla had defeated Santosh Kumar Pathak of Congress with a margin of 26959 votes. This year, Pawan Singh of CPI(M) and Goutam Chowdhury of TMC were in the fray from the Howrah Uttar Assembly seat, which falls under the Howrah Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Prasun Banerjee of TMC had registered victory from Howrah Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 103695 votes by defeating BJP’s Rantidev Sengupta. Also Read - Domjur Assembly Election Result 2021 LIVE: Counting of Votes to Begin at 8 AM

Find out the winners, losers, victory margin and all other details regarding Howrah Uttar Assembly constituency here. Also Read - Dinhata Assembly Election Result 2021 LIVE News And Updates: Counting of Votes to Begin at 8 AM