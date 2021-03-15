Ranibandh: Responding for the first time to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s allegations of an attack in Nandigram that left her with injuries and her leg in a cast, Home Minister Amit Shah, campaigning for the West Bengal assembly elections, today brought up political violence in the state. Mamata Banerjee is in pain because of the injury she received recently, Shah said on Monday, whishing her a speedy recovery, but questioned whether she could feel the pain of families of BJP workers who have been killed during the Trinamool Congress’s rule in West Bengal. Also Read - Nandigram, Bhowanipore, Purulia: Constituencies to Watch Out For This Bengal Election 2021 | Check Full List

Addressing a rally at Ranibandh in Bankura district, Shah promised that if the BJP is voted to power in West Bengal, it will implement the seventh pay commission for the state government employees. "Didi (Banerjee), when you got hurt in your leg, you felt pain. I wish you a speedy recovery. But, what about the pain of the mothers of 130 BJP activists who were killed by TMC goons? Did you ever try to feel their pain?" he said. "You never felt the pain of these people. They will give you a befitting reply while casting their votes in the assembly polls," he added.

Mamata Ji has a leg injury, it's not known how she got it. TMC calls it a conspiracy, but EC says it was an accident. Didi, you're roaming around in a wheelchair, concerned about your leg, but not the pain of mothers of my 130 workers who were killed: HM in Ranibandh, West Bengal pic.twitter.com/uV6naRVRgz — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2021

Rights of tribals secured

Shah said that if the BJP is voted to power in the state, it will ensure that the rights of the tribals are secured. “TMC seeks cut money even for a tribal certificate. We will ensure the land rights of the tribals. The special focus will be on education, health and drinking water for the tribals in the area. We will also mention it in our manifesto,” he said.

People voted TMC for 'Ma Mati Manush' sarkar, expected political violence to end, but opposite happened. Violence & corruption increased,tribals had to pay Rs 100 for a certificate. Bring BJP govt,no tribal will have to pay for certificate: HM & BJP leader Amit Shah in Ranibandh pic.twitter.com/VH9nABU4uo — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2021

Bankura district, in the western part of the state, has a significant tribal population, crucial to any party’s electoral success. Earlier in the day, Shah was scheduled to address a rally in the Jhargarm district but gave a brief speech virtually. The BJP said that he couldn’t attend the rally due to technical glitches in his helicopter.

(With inputs from PTI)