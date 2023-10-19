Home

IIT Kharagpur Student Found Hanging In Hostel; Father Says ‘Why Is There So Much Stress?’

A fourth-year student K Kiran Chandra from the Electrical Engineering Department at IIT Kharagpur was found hanging in his hostel room. His father expressed his concern, stating, “Why is there so much stress among students at IIT? He was stressed due to a project.”

Kharagpur: A tragic incident has emerged from Kharagpur, West Bengal, where a fourth-year student from the Electrical Engineering Department at IIT Kharagpur was discovered dead in his hostel on Wednesday. K Kiran Chandra, who hailed from the Medak district of Telangana, was found hanging in his hostel room. This case comes at a time when the country is witnessing an increase in student suicides, prompting institutions to consider ways to reduce the burden on students. With tears in his eyes, K Kiran’s father expressed his concern, stating, “Why is there so much stress among students at IIT? He was stressed due to a project.”

Chandra was found hanging in his hostel room, and the authorities informed the deceased student’s family members on Wednesday. He had been residing in the Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Hall of Residence on the IIT Kharagpur campus.

IIT Kharagpur Student Suicide: What IIT Kharagpur Said

As per the statement, the student “chose the path of self-harm,” while the police said they are investigating the matter.

“With a sense of utter shock, the Students, Staff and Faculty members of IIT Kharagpur deeply mourn the sudden demise of K Kiran Chandra, a 4th year Dual Degree student in the Department of Electrical Engineering. He was a boarder of the Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Hall of Residence and chose the path of self-harm on the night of October 17, 2023,” the statement said.

IIT Kharagpur Student Suicide: Deceased Was With Roommates

The institute informed that the deceased was with his two roommates in their hostel room and after an hour the other two students left, Chandra was found hanging in his room. He was taken to the BC Roy Technology Hospital where he was declared dead.

“Till about 7:30 PM, K Kiran Chandra was with two of his roommates in their hostel room. Later, the other two students left for academic activities. Subsequently, around 8.30 PM, fellow boarders of the LBS Hall found his room locked from inside. The door was forced open and he was found hanging. The Security and other students brought him to the BC Roy Technology Hospital immediately. Despite all efforts by the doctors, Kiran was declared dead around 11:30 PM,” the institute said.

Police has lodged a complaint and investigating the cause of the case from all angles.

