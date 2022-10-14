Kharagpur: In an unfortunate incident, a semi-decomposed body of a 23-year-old student of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur was recovered from hostel room on Friday. While its is being speculated that it is an incident of death by suicide, police is still investigating the incident according to a report by NDTV.

Ahmed a third-year student at the Mechanical Engineering Department in IIT Kharagpur, had recently shifted into the hostel room, according to IIT Kharagpur authorities.

ASSAM CM CONDOLES DEATH OF IIT KHARAGPUR STUDENT

Conveying his condolences, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted today: “Deeply pained by the unfortunate death of Faizan Ahmed, a bright young student from Tinsukia studying at the prestigious IIT Kharagpur. My condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace.”

Deeply pained by the unfortunate death of Faizan Ahmed, a bright young student from Tinsukia studying at the prestigious IIT Kharagpur. My condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/xupfPtFIIx — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 14, 2022

Unfortunately, lately, multiple incidents of death suicide have taken place in the campus of IIT Madras and Guwahati earlier as well.