Independent Candidate Killed, BJP Worker Found Dead As Pre-Poll Violence Ravages West Bengal

Alfaz Halder, an independent candidate in the upcoming rural polls, was killed in a scuffle with TMC workers in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

New Delhi: A BJP worker was found dead while an independent candidate was reportedly killed in clash with workers from the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) as violence raged across West Bengal ahead of the July 8 Panchayat elections in the state.

Alfaz Halder, an independent candidate in the upcoming rural polls, was killed in a scuffle with TMC workers in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, India Today report. Halder sustained grievous injuries in the clash between the TMC workers and some independent candidates on Wednesday, he was rushed to a local hospital and later shifted to a medical facility in Kolkata on Thursday morning where he succumbed to injuries, the report said.

In a related incident, earlier in the day, a BJP worker was found dead at a village in West Bengal’s Birbhum district. The deceased, 48-year-old Dilip Mahara, a resident of Muhammad Bazar block, was the Vice-President of Hinglo Gram Panchayat and the husband of an independent candidate supporting the BJP.

The BJP have accused the TMC of murdering Mahara, however, the police said that the motive and circumstances behind the killing are still being ascertained, the India Today report said.

The police said a case has been registered at the Muhammad Bazar Police station and the murder of the BJP worker is being probed, adding that no arrests have been made so far.

In another incident, earlier in the day, four workers of CPI (M), including a candidate for the upcoming panchayat polls, sustained injuries in an assault by unidentified miscreants in Murshidabad. CPI (M) claimed that its workers were attacked by TMC workers who hurled crude bombs at them, injuring the party’s Zila Parishad candidate, Badar Sheikh and others.

Widespread violence has marred the West Bengal Panchayat polls with over a dozen people being killed and several others wounded in election-related clashes and attacks since the filling of nominations began on June 9.

A BJP leader, Bankim Hansda, was found dead under mysterious circumstances on Monday. Hansda’s body was recovered by the police from Bodo area of Purulia district.

In the wake of the rampaging violence, West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Wednesday constituted a committee to look into the matter of maintaining peace and social integration in the state.

