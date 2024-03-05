Home

India’s First Underwater Metro Service To Open In Kolkata on March 6: Here’s How It Will Transform Urban Transportation

While the length of the tunnel is 10.8 km and the breadth of the tunnel is 5.5 meters.

Kolkata: India’s first underwater metro service will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kolkata on March 6. In a way to transform the urban transportation, PM Modi is slated to inaugurate several key metro and rapid transit projects across countries, marking a significant stride towards enhancing urban mobility and connectivity.

Underwater Metro Service: Check Key Details

The Kolkata Metro extension, featuring the Howrah Maidan-Esplanade Metro section, includes the first transportation tunnel in India to pass under a major river, representing a critical milestone in the country’s infrastructure development.

This section not only showcases the technological prowess involved in its construction but also highlights the strategic importance of connecting two bustling areas of Kolkata, enhancing the city’s public transportation network’s efficiency and reach.

It should be noted that the under-river metro tunnel is located under the Hooghly River and the tunnel holds the status of the very first underwater river tunnel in the country that is specifically designed for metro rail service.

While the length of the tunnel is 10.8 km and the breadth of the tunnel is 5.5 meters. A 520-meter portion of the tunnel has been extended beneath the River Hooghly. Significantly, the roof of the tunnel is over 30 meters below the ground level!

Kavi Subhash – Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Metro Section

In addition to the underwater metro, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Kavi Subhash – Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Metro section and the Taratala – Majerhat Metro section, which is part of the Joka-Esplanade line.

The latter features the Majerhat Metro Station, an architectural marvel being an elevated station spanning railway lines, platforms, and a canal, further showcasing the innovative approach towards improving urban mobility.

Important Projects Across India

The inauguration event will not be limited to Kolkata. The PM Modi is set to flag off several other important projects across the country.

These include the Pune Metro’s stretch from Ruby Hall Clinic to Ramwadi, the Kochi Metro Rail Phase I Extension from SN Junction Metro station to Tripunithura Metro station, the Agra Metro’s stretch from Taj East Gate to Mankameshwar and the Duhai-Modinagar (North) section of the Delhi-Meerut RRTS Corridor.

Each of these projects is designed to significantly ease road traffic congestion and provide seamless, efficient, and comfortable connectivity for the public. For instance, the newly inaugurated section of the Agra Metro is poised to enhance access to the city’s historical and tourist sites, while the RRTS corridor aims to stimulate economic activity within the National Capital Region (NCR).

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.