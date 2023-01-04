IndiGo Flight Suffers Tail Strike While Landing At Kolkata Airport, Grounded For Assessment

Kolkata: An IndiGo flight suffered a tail strike while landing at Kolkata international airport on Monday. Giving details, the airline said on Wednesday that the aircraft was grounded at Kolkata for assessment and repairs and the incident is being investigated.

“On 2nd January 2023, flight 6E 114 operating on A321, VT-ILR had a tail strike during landing at Kolkata. The aircraft was declared grounded at Kolkata for assessment and repairs. The incident is being investigated in detail,” IndiGo said in a statement.

For the unversed, the tail strike happens when the tail of an aircraft strikes the ground or other stationary object.

“IndioGo Airbus A321N (VT-ILR, built 2021) experienced extensive tailstrike damage on flight #6E1859 between Dhaka, Bangladesh and Kolkata (VECC), India. Damage was detected after landing,” JACDEC, flight safety, wrote on Twitter. A post-flight inspection revealed substantial tail strike damage.

In another incident, one IndiGo flight returned to Indira Gandhi International Airport, soon after taking off for Phuket in Thailand due to a technical glitch. IndiGo 6E-1763 was scheduled for Thailand and the pilot took off at 6:41 AM, however, the flight returned to the bay at around 7:31 AM at Delhi airport after the aircraft reported a technical glitch.

Soon after the incident, the passengers were deboarded and shifted to the terminal building, while an alternate aircraft was arranged for the next operation.

“An alternate aircraft is being provided to the passengers for the flight to Phuket. We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers,” IndiGo said in a statement.

In the similar manner, another IndiGo aircraft, heading to Qatar’s Doha, was recently diverted to Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport due to the loss of 1 of the 3 hydraulic systems.