Kolkata: The Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government on Thursday decided to suspend all flights coming from United Kingdom to Kolkata airport from January 3. This comes after Bengal witnessed a major spike in the covid cases. Earlier today, while addressing the media, Mamata Banerjee said the state government will impose certain curbs in the areas where Covid cases are increasing.

Taking about the new covid variant, the Chief Minister said, "Most Omicron cases are being detected among people coming on flights from the UK. The Centre must decide on imposing restrictions on flights from countries where Omicron cases are high. We will see what the Ministry of Civil Aviation will do."

Here are the guidelines issued by the government:

With effect from 3rd January, 2022, all passengers coming from other non at-risk countries by international flights to West Bengal will have to mandatorily undergo a test on arrival at their cost. The airlines will randomly select 10% of the passengers for RT-PCR test and the balance 90% shall undergo Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) at the arrival airport. Those found positive in the RAT test will have to further undergo RT-PCR tests as may be required by the health authorities. All passengers have to mandatorily pre-book the test before boarding to reduce waiting time on arrival, which the airlines must ensure prior to allowing the boarding, Accordingly, the airport authorities may be asked to augment the holding capacity of the arrival lounge on the international side and also increase the number of testing counters so as to reduce the waiting time for the passengers at the airport. The airlines may be requested to evenly space out the flight arrivals in NSCBI, Kolkata in consultation with the Airport Director and the state nodal officer so as to reduce waiting time.

The chief minister also added that she has directed the officials to review the covid situation and decide whether to keep the schools and colleges in the state open or not.

Mamata Banerjee further informed that there would no restrictions imposed on Gangasagar Mela. She asked, “Were there any restrictions imposed during Kumbh Mela [during Covid-19]?” Refusing to impose curbs on the Gangasagar Mela amid the rising Covid-19 cases, Mamata Banerjee said, “They (Central govt) are only worried about Ganga Sagar, they should think of Kumbh Mela. We can’t stop people coming to Ganga Sagar Mela from UP, Bihar and other parts of the country. Those who come here will follow COVID19 protocols.”