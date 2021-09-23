Kolkata: Jadavpur University(JU) on Thursday said a free vaccination drive will be conducted for all students and stakeholders following continuous demand and demonstrations by different student organisations. Giving further details, Registrar Snehamanju Basu said in a notification that the West Bengal government has consented to the proposal by the university in this regard and the camp will be soon be organised. Soon, the date and venue will be notified.Also Read - Amitava Datta, Jadavpur University's Dean of Faculty of Engineering Resigns With Immediate Effect

Registrar Snehamanju Basu said, "Those not able to come to the university campus, may go to the nearest health clinic in their respective area by carrying university identity card/ money receipt of university/library card and aadhaar card."

She further added that it was part of the process for reopening the campus which had been closed since mid-March 2020.

The Arts Faculty Students Union controlled by SFI, the FETSU union of Engineering department and others including DSO had been demanding reopening of campus in a graded manner after vaccination of all students.

