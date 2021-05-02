Jamuria Assembly Election Result 2021 LIVE: The counting of votes for Jamuria Vidhan Sabha seat that went to polls on April 26 is underway. At present, the Jamuria Assembly Constituency of Bengal is currently held by Jahanara Khan of Communist Party Of India (marxist). Jahanara Khan of CPM had won the seat by defeating TMC’s V Sivadasan (dasu) with a margin of 7757 votes. Jamuria Assembly constituency falls under Asansol Lok sabha constituency. In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP candidate and Bollywood singer Babul Supriyo had won from Asansol Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with a margin of 197637 votes. Also Read - Live Score RR vs SRH IPL 2021 Match Updates: Kane Opts to Bowl Against Rajasthan as Warner Misses Out

This year, former JNUSU president Aishi Ghosh contested from the seat on CPI(M) ticket. She fought against Bardhaman Hareram Singh of TMC and Tapash Roy of BJP. Also Read - Desperate Attempt: Daughter Tries to Resuscitate Dying Mother By Breathing Into Mouth | Heartbreaking Video Emerges

Follow our updates for the latest trends and round-wise updates from the counting center in Jamuria. Also Read - IPL 2021: SRH is Being Controlled by Someone From Outside - Ajay Jadeja

15:12: BJP candidate Tapas Kumar Roy leading from Jamuria seat.

09:35: Ex-JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh trailing in early trends.

08:00 AM: Counting of votes begins.