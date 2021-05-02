Jamuria Assembly Election Result 2021 LIVE: TMC candidate Hareram Singh is likely to emerge victorious from Jamuria Vidhan Sabha seat that went to polls on April 26. The Jamuria Assembly Constituency of Bengal was earlier held by Jahanara Khan of Communist Party Of India (marxist). Jahanara Khan of CPM had won the seat by defeating TMC’s V Sivadasan (dasu) with a margin of 7757 votes. Jamuria Assembly constituency falls under Asansol Lok sabha constituency. In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP candidate and Bollywood singer Babul Supriyo had won from Asansol Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with a margin of 197637 votes. Also Read - Bhabanipur Election Result 2021: TMC's Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay Wins, Defeats BJP’s Rudranil Ghosh

This year, former JNUSU president Aishi Ghosh contested from the seat on CPI(M) ticket. She fought against Bardhaman Hareram Singh of TMC and Tapash Roy of BJP.

Here are the highlights of counting.

19:10 PM: TMC candidate Hareram Singh headed for victory. He is leading over BJP’s Tapas Roy and former JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh.

15:12 PM : BJP candidate Tapas Kumar Roy leading from Jamuria seat.

09:35: Ex-JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh trailing in early trends.

08:00 AM: Counting of votes begins.