Kolkata: Actor-turned-politician Jaya Bachchan has landed in West Bengal’s capital city Kolkata late Sunday to campaign for the anti-incumbency bid on Monday for Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidates for the ongoing assembly elections in Bengal. First up, Samajwadi Party MP and ‘star campaigner’ Bachchan will tackle the voter bank of BJP candidate Babul Supriyo in Tollygunge, in a roadshow for TMC contestant Aroop Biswas. The constituency is set to witness a tough fight as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Union Minister and party MP Babul Supriyo against his rival from the Tollygunge seat. Also Read - 'Factually incorrect': EC on Mamata Banerjee's Claims About Presence of Outsiders at Nandigram Polling Booth

Jaya Bachchan is expected to reinstate Trinamool supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s popular slogan: “Bangla nijer mayekay chaye“. She is also likely to establish connection with the women voters in the state for the ongoing polls. Also Read - Breaking News LIVE Updates: Mumbai Reports Over 11,000 Corona Cases in 24 Hours, Highest One-day Surge Ever

According to TMC sources, the Samajwadi Party MP will be in West Bengal from April 5 to April 8 for campaigning for the TMC party candidates. Also Read - BJP, TMC Engage in War of Words Over Video Showing Mamata Shaking Her Plastered Leg | Watch

The development comes days after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote a letter to opposition leaders including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav “for a united and effective struggle against the BJP’s attacks on democracy and Constitution” and suggested that a meeting should be held after the assembly polls to “deliberate the issues and chart out a plan of action”.

The letter has been sent to several opposition leaders including Congress president Sonia Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, DMK leader MK Stalin, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, CPI (ML) leader Dipankar Bhattacharya, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti.

The Trinamool Congress chief said that there is a need to present a credible alternative to the people of India.

Polling for the first two phases of the West Bengal elections were held on March 27 and April 1 respectively. The next phase of polling will take place on Tuesday, April 6. Kolkata, which falls under South 24 Parganas will go to poll in the upcoming phases.

With ANI inputs