‘Jerseys Used To Be Blue’: Mamata Banerjee Claims BJP Has ‘Saffronised’ Indian Cricket

Mamata Banerjee claimed that BJP wanted to paint the entire country saffron and everything, from Metro stations to jerseys of practice jerseys of the Indian cricket team, is now drenched in that colour.

Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP of "saffronising" the Indian cricket team. (File Photo/ANI)

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Friday fired at fresh salvo at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), claiming that that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre is on a crusade to “saffronise” everything across the country and even the Indian cricket team has not been spared as they are now donning saffron-coloured jersey during practice.

Speaking at the inauguration of Jagadhatri Puja at Posta Bazar in central Kolkata, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief noted that that jerseys of Team India used to be blue, whether they were on the field or during practice sessions, however, that has changed since the BJP came to power at the Centre and now the Men in Blue wear saffron-coloured practice jerseys.

Mamata alleged that the BJP was leaving no stone unturned in their attempts paint the entire country saffron and everything, from Metro stations to jerseys of practice jerseys of the Indian cricket team, is now drenched in that colour.

Expressing her strong disapproval at this alleged practice, Banerjee said: “”They are trying to paint the entire country saffron. We are proud of our Indian players, and I believe they will be champions in the World Cup. But they (BJP) brought in saffron colours there as well, and our boys now practice in saffron-coloured jerseys. The Metro stations have been painted saffron. This is unacceptable.”

Without explicitly naming anyone, Banerjee denounced what she considered as partisan politics.

The TMC boss further said, “I don’t have problems with them erecting statues, but they are trying to turn everything saffron. I had once seen that Mayawati had made a statue of herself. After that, I hadn’t heard of anything like this. These theatrics cannot always lead to benefits. Power comes and goes.”

Taking a swipe at the BJP, she said the country belongs “to the Janata (people) of the nation, and not to just Janata of a party.”

Lashing out at the Centre for withholding funds for the state, Banerjee said the BJP-led central government is prompt in spending crores on front-page advertisements but has stopped the “due funds of the state, thus depriving thousands of (MGNREGA) workers in the state.”

“First, I fought with CPI(M). Now I have to fight with the party in power in Delhi,” she said.

While talking about the upcoming edition of the Bengal Global Business Summit, Banerjee claimed that more than 70,000 businessmen have left the country.

“These businessmen could have invested in the country, and money could have been used here. But now they have moved out. We hope good sense prevails (in BJP leader),” she said.

BJP fires back

The TMC supremo’s remark drew sharp reactions from the BJP, which dubbed the allegations as a “reflection of a vindictive approach.”

“After a few days, she might question why our national flag has saffron colour in it. We don’t deem it fit even to react to such statements,” BJP leader Rahul Sinha said while responding to Banerjee’s accusations.

(With PTI inputs)

