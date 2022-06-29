Jhalda Bypoll Result 2022: The Congress on Wednesday won the Jhalda Municipality bypoll ward number 2 in West Bengal’s Purulia district. The poll was held after Congress councillor Tapan Kandu was shot dead on March 13. Tapan Kandu’s nephew Mithun Kandu, who fought on a Congress seat, defeated the Trinamool Congress candidate, Jagannath Rajak by a margin of 778 votes, which was much higher than the 124 votes that his Late uncle had secured. The bypoll was conducted on June 26.

While political observers cited sympathy wave as the reason behind the victory of the Congress candidate, defeated Trinamool Congress candidate, Jagannath Rajak has claimed that sabotage by the district leadership of his own party resulted in such a defeat.

Describing the results as a poetic justice, Tapan Kandu’s widow, Purnima Kandu said she is sure that Mithun Kandu will fulfill the dream of his late uncle and work for the people who have voted him to power.

Ruling Trinamool Congress received yet another jolt in the bypolls for the ward number of 17 of Chandernagore Municipality in Hooghly district, where the CPI-M candidate, Ashok Gangopadhyay defeated the Trinamool Congress candidate, Sudip Kumar Nath by a margin of 130 words. The CPI(M) bagged the victory from this ward after a gap of 32 years.

However, Trinamool Congress candidates won the bypolls to the remaining four wards in Panihati, Bhatpara, Dum Dum and South Dum Dum municipalities all in North 24 Parganas.

The counting for the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) polls, which was also conducted on June 26 is on and the final results are expected by early afternoon.

(With IANS inputs)