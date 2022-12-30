PM Modi Inaugurates Joka-Taratala Kolkata Metro Line Today. Check Fare, Time, Route

PM Modi inaugurated Kolkata's Purple line Joka-Taratala metro via video-conferencing

Kolkata: A metro train runs on the newly inaugurated Joka-Taratala route, in Kolkata, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the metro service. (PTI Photo)(PTI12_30_2022_000117B)

Kolkata: Kolkata’s purple line metro, Joka-Taratala was inaugurated today by Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually. This newly built metro was flagged off via video-conferencing from Howrah Railway Station/ Along with this, PM Modi also inaugurated West Bengal’s first Vande Bharat Express train connecting Howrah and Jalpaiguri.

Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi inaugurating the Joka-Taratala Metro stretch (Purple Line) and flagging off the first Metro from Joka to Taratala this Morning through video conferencing this morning#RailInfra4WestBengal#Purvodaya pic.twitter.com/hb4ICm4vlk — Metro Rail Kolkata (@metrorailwaykol) December 30, 2022

Last week, the trial run was conducted on the 6.5 km stretch of the Joka- Esplanade Metro project (Purple Line). The trial was conducted in the presence of Shri Arun Arora, General Manager and other senior Metro railway officials. Arora inspected the passenger amenities of different stations on this Joka- Tratala stretch. He also took stock of the last minute preparation as it is going to open for the general public soon.

Passengers of southern parts of the Kolkata City like Sarsuna, Dakghar, Muchipara and South 24 Parganas will be immensely benefited by inauguration of this project.

Joka-Taratala Metro Fare

Earlier, this month, the Railway Board approved the fare structure on this route. The minimum fare for travelling on this stretch is Rs 5 while the maximum fare is Rs 20.

Metro Stations on This Stretch

Joka Thakurpukur Sakher Bazar Behala Chowrasta Behala Bazar Taratala

The Joka- Taratala stretch is a part of Joka- Esplanade Purple Line, having a total length of 9.2km viaduct completed from the ramp of Joka Depot to the start of Majerhat railway station of Sealdah division. 110 UTS HH rails have been used in this project.

There are four lifts, each having a carrying capacity of 13 passengers, 8 staircases, 7 escalators are provided at each of the six standout stations. Several passenger amenities such as benches, AFC gates, PA system, ATVMs have also been installed at according toa report by times of India, of time the platforms, according to a report by Financial Express.

The metro service between Joka and Taratala may operate at an hour’s interval while the to tal distance will be covered in 15-20 minutes

The first metro may leave at 10 am and the last around 5pm but a full schedule and time table is yet to be finalized.