Kolkata: As Bengal Assembly Polls inches closer, the political slugfest between parties is getting more competitive with every passing day. Be it Trinamool Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party or the Congress-Left alliance, none of these camps are keeping any stone unturned to woo its voters. Each of these parties has been holding a series of roadshows, public rallies, door-to-door campaigns. Also Read - Opposition Create Ruckus in Bihar Assembly Over Police Bill, Proceedings Adjourned

While these mega shows can be the highlight of the political blitzkrieg during an election campaign, but they could also prove to be a massive hassle for emergency services. It is often seen that the general public or any emergency service faces enormous difficulties to operate as these camps tend to block the roads with hoards of vehicles and massive crowds. Also Read - No Vikas Only 'Vasooli' Under Maha Vikas Aghadi: BJP Slams Uddhav Govt Over Sachin Vaze Row

However, on Tuesday, when an ambulance crossed paths with BJP chief JP Nadda’s roadshow in poll-bound Bengal’s West Midnapore, people witnessed a different scene.

According to a short video shared by news agency ANI, JP Nadda can be seen urging people to make way for the ambulance even as the road was packed with party supporters. In the video, the BJP chief can be heard saying: “Make way for the ambulance, no one must block its way”.

While addressing the roadshow, JP Nadda slammed the ruling TMC government and said that the people of Bengal have decided to vote for BJP and set to put an end to the TMC’s politics of extortion.

“BJP, inspired by Bharatiya Jana Sangh (BJS) founder Shyama Prasad Mookerjee, represents true Bengali culture, while Banerjee and her camp only believes in anarchy,” JP Nadda said.

“We will put an end to the politics of extortion practiced by the TMC, break the bua-bhatija (Mamata and nephew Abhishek Banerjee) nexus, end the syndicate raj and save Bengali culture. The BJP will build ‘Sonar Bangla’ by ushering in ‘asol paribartan’ (real change) in the state,” he added.