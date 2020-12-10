West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda on Thursday launched a scathing attack against West Bengal chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after his convoy was attacked allegedly by Trinamool Congress workers in Bengal’s Diamond Harbour, which is also the parliamentary constituency of Abhishek Banerjee. While addressing the media, JP Nadda said that today’s attack shows the lawlessness, anarchy and intolerance in Bengal. Also Read - Mamata Terms Attack on Nadda, Vijayvargiya 'Nautanki', Amit Shah Orders Probe | Key Points

“The way Mamata government is working is detrimental to Indian democracy and clearly shows ‘Intolerance thy name is Mamata’,” JP Nadda said. “8 of our children were injured today, they’re children of Bengal. Every BJP worker will stand by them forever. Impact of the brick can be seen on the windscreen of my bulletproof vehicle. It was because of the bulletproof vehicle that I was saved,” he added. Also Read - Arvind Kejriwal Accuses BJP Of Attacking Manish Sisodia's Residence, Says Goons Entered House In Police Presence

Slamming the Trinamool Congress chief for calling PM Modi names, JP Nadda said that the glossary she uses for PM tells how much low she has taken down Bengal. “We feel hurt. Bengal belongs to everyone… In the coming elections, people will say ‘Namaskar’ to her & BJP’s lotus will bloom, we’ll win more than 200 seats,” the BJP president said. Also Read - From Amit Shah To Smriti Irani, Top BJP Leaders Condemn Attack On JP Nadda’s Convey In Bengal

“130 BJP workers have been killed in West Bengal. What will the plight of the common man, if elected representatives are not safe here? Lawlessness is at the peak, the administration has collapsed in West Bengal,” he further added.

JP Nadda also attacked Mamata Banerjee for her not allowing Central government teams to visit the hospitals in Bengal during COVID times, the BJP president said, “Modiji is known for the management of COVID-19 management and Mamata Banerjee is known for mismanagement of Covid. Deaths & cases were not reported and the Central government team was not allowed to visit hospitals. Bengal’s public won’t spare her now.”

Stones rained in a torrent, shattering windscreens of vehicles on Thursday as the convoy of BJP chief J P Nadda came under attack by alleged TMC supporters in West Bengal, leaving several people injured, party leaders and eyewitnesses said.

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee insinuated the attack was staged.

“Every day they (BJP activists) are coming out (for rallies) with firearms. They are slapping themselves and blaming it on the Trinamool Congress. Just think of the situation. They are roaming around with the BSF, CRPF, Army, CISF….then why are you so scared,” Banerjee said in Kolkata.

Several union ministers, including Home Minister Amit Shah, and West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar reacted with indignation over the incident.

“Bengal has descended into an era of tyranny, anarchy and darkness under the Trinamool rule. The manner in which political violence has been institutionalized and brought to the extreme in West Bengal under TMC rule is sad and worrying,” Shah tweeted.

Dhankhar accused the state administration of failing to act in spite of his alerting the chief secretary and the director general of police.

The governor tweeted that he had intimated the state administration, at 8.19 am and 9.05 am on Thursday, of the possibility of the collapse of law and order during a BJP meeting at Diamond Harbour in South 24 Parganas district.

“Concerned at alarming reports of anarchy and lawlessness @MamataOfficial indicating ruling party harmads on rampage at BJP President Convoy and political police @WBPolice in support,” the governor wrote.

“Am sure they have immunity and protection of political police with administration extension of political outfit,” Dhankhar wrote, adding “Events indicate total abdication of lawful authority.”

The vehicles in Nadda’s motorcade were attacked when he was on way to Diamond Harbour to address a meeting of party workers, resulting in injuries to several BJP leaders including party general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya.

Nadda, who was in a bullet-proof vehicle, was unharmed.

Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee represents Diamond Harbour in the Lok Sabha.

Those present at the scene said scores of alleged TMC workers, some carrying sticks and iron rods and others armed with bricks, blocked the road near Sirakul in South 24 Pargana district adjoining Kolkata with motorcyles.

Shouting slogans against the BJP and the media, they squabbled with police when they tried to clear the way.

As the convoy tried to move past the protesting crowd, many ran alongside the vehicles, ominously thumping them with fists, sticks and iron rods, smashing windscreens and window panes.

Another batch of protesters, who had blocked a stretch of road a few kilometres away, advanced menacingly at the sight of the motorcade, pounded it with bricks.

Vijayvargiya and party vice president Mukul Roy were injured in the hand, while the latter’s security guard was hit with a stone in the head.

As some journalists came out of the vehicles, they were pushed and shoved back, according to a PTI reporter accompanying Nadda.

Police ultimately chased away the protesters and Nadda managed to reach the meeting venue.

“What I witnessed today is shocking and unprecedented.

West Bengal has become a state characterised by utter lawlessness and intolerance. The administration has completely failed and goonda raj prevails,” Nadda later told a meeting of party workers.

“If I have reached here for the meeting it is due to Maa Durga’s grace…I can imagine how difficult it is for common party workers in Bengal,” he said.

The BJP leader asserted the days of the TMC government are numbered. “We have to defeat this goonda raj and we will,” he said, adding “the state has reached a new low under the misrule of the TMC government”.

“Mukul Roy and Kailash Vijayvargiya were injured in the attack today. It is a matter of shame for democracy. There isn’t a car in our convoy which was not attacked. I am safe because I was travelling in a bullet-proof car. This state of lawlessness and intolerance in West Bengal has to end,” he said.

“This goonda raj cannot be allowed to continue. This is jungle raj, the administration has collapsed.”

Without naming Abhishek Banerjee, Nadda referred to him and said it is also a matter of shame that the present MP of Diamond Harbour is not seen in his constituency.