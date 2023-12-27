Home

West Bengal

JP Nadda Removes Senior West Bengal BJP Leader Anupam Hazra As Party’s National Secretary

JP Nadda Removes Senior West Bengal BJP Leader Anupam Hazra As Party’s National Secretary

It is worth noting that Anupam Hazra, a former Lok Sabha MP has been critical of the party's functioning in the state for some time.

JP Nadda (L) with Anupam Hazra (R). (Image: Facebook/@AnupamHazraFanClub)

Anupam Hazra Removed: In a surprise move, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda on Tuesday removed West Bengal leader Anupam Hazra from the post of BJP’s national secretary with immediate effect. Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and JP Nadda held organisational meetings with the West Bengal party’s core members to chalk out strategies for the party ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The decision to remove Hazra was taken following the high-stakes meeting.

Trending Now

BJP president @JPNadda removes West Bengal leader Anupam Hazra as party’s national secretary. pic.twitter.com/9K2b2LrQOJ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 26, 2023

You may like to read

It is worth noting that Anupam Hazra, a former Lok Sabha MP has been critical of the party’s functioning in the state for some time. Party insiders say that Hazra’s removal is a “message” to dissidents within the party to stick to organisational discipline and toe the leadership’s line.

The BJP has set a target to win 35 out of the 42 parliamentary seats in West Bengal.

In April this year, Amit Shah while addressing a rally in Suri in Birbhum district launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Congress’s (TMC’s) National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee and said, “Give us 35 seats in 2024 and the Mamata Banerjee government will be out. There is corruption in Bengal. And only the BJP can stop it.”

There are 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal. In 2019, the Trinamool Congress won 22 seats but faced stiff competition from the BJP, which won 18 seats. The remaining two seats went to Congress while in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the TMC secured a resounding victory for the third consecutive term, winning 215 assembly seats, while the BJP secured 77.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest West Bengal News on India.com.