Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kabirul Islam resigned from the post of general secretary of the party’s minority cell on Friday. Also Read - Big Blow to Mamata as Another TMC MLA Quits, Third Leader to Resign in 2 Days

Shortly before Kabirul Islam’s resignation, Barrackpore MLA Shilbhadra Dutta resigned from the TMC in the third major exit from the party in the last 24 hours. Also Read - Ahead of Assembly Polls, Double Blow To Mamata Banerjee As Suvendu Adhikari, Jitendra Tiwari quit TMC | Top Developments

Shilbhadra Dutta, a two-term MLA, said he has sent the resignation letter to TMC chief Mamata Banerjee by email, triggering speculations that he may join a long list of party leaders who have either joined the BJP or is willing to ahead of the assembly elections, likely in March-April. Also Read - West Bengal MLA Jitendra Tiwari Quits As Asansol Civic Body Chief, TMC District President

In a jolt to the TMC ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021, heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari quit the party on Thursday after giving up his cabinet portfolios in the state government and resigning as an MLA.

Hailing Adhikari, Pandabeswar MLA and Asansol civic body chief Jitendra Tiwari also quit the party, amid speculations that they may switch over to the BJP.

Former minister Shyamaprasad Mukherjee too has announced that he would leave the party and join the BJP.

(With PTI inputs)