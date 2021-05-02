Kamarhati Election Result LIVE: Kamarhati is one of the 294 West Bengal Legislative Assembly Constituencies that comes under the North 24 Parganas district. West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 for Kamarhati was held on April 17 in fifth phase and the results will be declared on May 2. The counting of votes has already started at 8 AM. Also Read - Dum Dum Uttar Constituency Election Result 2021 LIVE: Who Will be The Winner? Counting of Votes Begins at 8 AM

This year, Sayandeep Mitra (CPIM), Madan Mitra (AITC), Anindya (Raju) Banerjee (BJP) are key candidates contesting from Kamarhati constituency in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections along with many other independent candidates.

Check Live Updates Here:

7.45 AM: In 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, the total percentage of voters in Kamarhati Assembly Constituency was recorded at 75 per cent. In 2016, Manash Mukherjee of Communist Party Of India (marxist) won the seat by defeating Madan Mitra from All India Trinamool Congress with a margin of 4198 votes. In 2016, the Kamarhati assembly seat had 1,82,972 registered voters. Of the, 93,920 were male and 89,051 were female voters. 1.4% of votes were casted for NOTA.