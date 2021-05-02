Kamarhati Election Result LIVE: On Sunday, the counting of votes began at 8 AM. TMC and BJP are the key parties in the state. As per the latest numbers on the EC website, TMC is leading by 53%. Also Read - Prohibit Victory Celebrations Urgently: EC Asks states, UT’s As Party Workers Celebrate Poll Results

Kamarhati is one of the 294 West Bengal Legislative Assembly Constituencies that comes under the North 24 Parganas district. West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 for Kamarhati was held on April 17 in fifth phase and the results will be declared on May 2. The counting of votes has already started at 8 AM.

This year, Sayandeep Mitra (CPIM), Madan Mitra (AITC), Anindya (Raju) Banerjee (BJP) are key candidates contesting from Kamarhati constituency in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections along with many other independent candidates.

14.05 IST: As per the latest numbers on the EC website, TMC is leading by 53% with 18,114 total votes.

10.10 IST: MADAN MITRA from TMC leading in Kamarhati by 67% votes, Election Commission says

08.00 IST: Counting of votes has begun in West Bengal’s Kamarhati.

07.30 IST: In 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, the total percentage of voters in Kamarhati Assembly Constituency was recorded at 75 per cent. In 2016, Manash Mukherjee of Communist Party Of India (marxist) won the seat by defeating Madan Mitra from All India Trinamool Congress with a margin of 4198 votes. In 2016, the Kamarhati assembly seat had 1,82,972 registered voters. Of the, 93,920 were male and 89,051 were female voters. 1.4% of votes were casted for NOTA.