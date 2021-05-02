Kanthi Uttar Assembly Election Result 2021 LIVE: The counting of votes for Kanthi Uttar Assembly constituency that went to polls in the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 will begin in a while. The seat is currently held by Banasri Maity of Trinamool Congress (TMC). In the 2016 Bengal Assembly Elections, Maity had defeated Chakradhar Maikap of CPI(M) with a margin of 18576 votes. Also Read - West Bengal Debra Constituency Election Result 2021 LIVE News And Updates: Counting of Votes to Begin Shortly

Key candidates to watch out for this time: Sutanu Maity (CPIM), Tarun Kumar Jana (TMC), Sunita Singha (BJP). Several Independent candidates like Debasis Das, Prabir Mishra and Lirika Muktar were also in the fray from the Kanthi Uttar Assembly constituency of West Bengal.

Stay tuned with India.com for all the updates regarding Kanthi Uttar Assembly constituency of West Bengal.