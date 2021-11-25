Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) polls will be held on December 19, as per a notification issued by the State Election Commission (SEC) on Thursday. The counting of votes polled in the 144 wards of the civic body will be held on December 21, it said.Also Read - West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Meets PM Modi, Discusses BSF's Jurisdiction Extension Issue

“The KMC elections will be held on December 19 and the counting will take place on December 21. From today onwards, the Model Code of Conduct is implemented. We have issued the notification,” State Election Commissioner Saurav Das said. Also Read - Petrol, Diesel Prices: Check Latest Fuel Rates in Your City

“The timings for polls will be 7 am to 5 pm. The last date of filing nominations is 1st December,” he added. Also Read - West Bengal: Board Directs Schools To Hold Physical Classes, Issues Important Guideline

(With inputs from agency)