An Air India flight carrying Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde was returned to Kolkata airport minutes after taking off, due to technical reasons. According to the reports, Bobde was travelling from Kolkata to Hyderabad after attending a function at Tripura High Court on Wednesday. According to a tweet by ANI, the Kolkata airport director confirmed that the chief justice was on board the flight and he would depart to Hyderabad today.

"Air India's Kolkata-Hyderabad flight returned back soon after taking off & declared full emergency due to technical reasons yesterday. Chief Justice of India was on board the flight. He will depart for Hyderabad today," said Kolkata Airport Director.

Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde on Wednesday inaugurated the eSewa Kendra in the Tripura High Court.Referring to the use and significance of technology in the legal system, CJI Bobde said that systems like eSewa Kendra would help people get more access to the courts and legal proceedings.

“I was acutely conscious that this technology is such that it is going to make justice technology dependent. But you would all know that the other option was to shut down courts which of course was an impossibility particularly the High Courts and the Supreme Court,” the CJI said while speaking at the inaugural ceremony