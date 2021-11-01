Kolkata: The Kolkata airport on Monday made it compulsory for all the inbound flight passengers to the state to either be fully or doubly vaccinated or to furnish an RT-PCR negative report for a test conducted within 72 hours of such flight departures, according to the guidelines of the West Bengal government.Also Read - After 18 Months, Delhi's IGI Airport Resumes Flight Operations From Terminal 1 | Key Updates Here

