Why Cops Are Issuing ATM Safety Advisory In West Bengal

The cops have identified a new technique called "exit shutter manipulation fraud", which is being used to dupe people and escape with the money dispensed in the cash tray.

Cops in West Bengal issue ATM safety advisory (Representative image)

Kolkata: The police in West Bengal have issued a safety advisory cautioning people to take proper precautions while withdrawing money from an ATM. People have been asked to be on guard during the entire withdrawal process, especially in instances where cash was not dispensed from the cash tray.

ATM Safety Advisory Guidelines | Key Points

If cash is not dispensed, scan the ATM carefully for additional devices installed at the cash dispenser. In case of tampering, inform bank officials immediately. If ATMs are out of order during the transaction, report the issue to the bank and check the status of the withdrawal made before the machine malfunctioned

This move comes after cops discovered a unique method wherein a fraudster disrupted the ATM and escape with money in the cash tray. Girish Park cops had earlier nabbed a person in this connection in June.

The cops have identified a new technique called “exit shutter manipulation fraud”, which is being used to dupe people and escape with the money dispensed in the cash tray. “They pick up the skill from YouTube and use an iron scale and adhesive,” an officer told TOI.