Kolkata, West Bengal: Two people, including a woman, have been shot dead by a police constable posted outside the Bangladesh High Commission in Kolkata this afternoon. The police constable reportedly fired multiple rounds before shooting self dead.Also Read - Prophet Remarks Row LIVE: Protests Across Delhi, Kolkata & UP; Allahabad DM Injured, Situation Tense

West Bengal | A woman biker died after one Police personnel fired bullets outside Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata. The Police personnel then shot himself dead. Senior Police officials are present at the spot. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/6hLdV4LHBl — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2022

Also Read - Breaking: Ranchi City SP Injured During Protest Over Prophet Remark

Senior Police officials are present at the spot. Further details awaited. Also Read - WBCHSE HS Result 2022: West Bengal 12th Class Result DECLARED, Adisha Debsharma Tops With 99%