Top Recommended Stories
Kolkata Bans Hookah Bars, Mayor Says Will Cancel Licenses Of Restaurants For Violating Guidelines
The Mayor, Firhad Hakim announced on Friday about the closure of such places and said that legal actions will be taken against the ones who violate the rules.
Kolkata: West Bengal Government has imposed a ban on all hookah bars across the city of Kolkata. The Mayor, Firhad Hakim announced on Friday about the closure of such places and said that legal actions will be taken against the ones who violate the rules.
Also Read:
Hakim, TMC leader, has urged the Hookah bars operating within closed spaces to close citing its adverse effect on public health. “I request hookah bars operating within closed spaces to close. I request the police to be strict about it.
KOLKATA BANS HOOKAH BARS BECAUSE…
The mayor of the city of joy took this decision citing the adverse effects of hookah on public health
According to Hakim, “certain intoxicants” mixed with hookahs are leading to addiction among youth.
Stating that the complaints of the use of “certain intoxicants” were received by the administration, Hakim said that the government is shutting the bars down due to its adverse impact on health.
KOLKATA HOOKAH BAR BAN VIOLATION
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest West Bengal News on India.com.