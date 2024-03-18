Home

Kolkata Building Collapse: 2 Dead, 14 Rescued So Far, Mamata Announces Financial Assistance | 10 Points

Kolkata Building Collapse: As many as 14 people have been rescued so far and a search operation is underway to find more survivors inside the rubbles.

Abhijit Pandey, director in charge of West Bengal Fire and Emergency Services, said the under-construction building collapsed in the wee hours of Monday.

Kolkata: At least two people dead and many others trapped after a five-storey under-construction building collapsed in Kolkata on Monday early morning. The building collapsed on the adjacent slum in Hazari Mollah Bagan in the Garden Reach area. As per the preliminary reports, as many as 14 people have been rescued so far and a search operation is underway to find more survivors inside the rubbles.

Check Top 10 Developments Of The Incident

Abhijit Pandey, director in charge of West Bengal Fire and Emergency Services, said the under-construction building collapsed in the wee hours of Monday. “A 5-storey building (illegally constructed) has collapsed at Hazari Mollah Bagan; Garden Reach; Metiabruz, KMC Ward No. 134,” West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari posted from his X handle. In the meantime, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she is “saddened” after a five-storey under-construction building collapsed in South Kolkata’s Metiabruz area, adding that the rescue operation is underway. “Sad to learn about the house collapse disaster of an under-construction building in the Garden Reach area of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation. Our Mayor, Fire Minister, Secretaries and Commissioner of Police, civic, police, fire and disaster management officers and teams (including NDRF, KMC and KP teams) have been on site throughout the night for mitigating the disaster,” the West Bengal CM posted on X. “We shall provide compensation for the next of kin of the deceased and for the injured persons. We stand by the distressed families and rescue operations shall continue,” she added. Mamata Banerjee said the building was being constructed illegally and the official permission to construct the building was not given by the state administration. Mamata said strict action will be taken against those who are involved in the construction of this building. NDRF personnel have been deployed at the site and they said that about 14 people have been rescued with the help of police and locals so far. West Bengal Fire and Emergency Services Minister Sujit Bose said that 14 people have just been rescued as part of the rescue operation. Urging the Chief Secretary, Home Secretary and Kolkata Police Commissioner to involve the West Bengal State Disaster Management Team in the ongoing rescue and relief operation, Adhikari posted, “I am receiving frantic calls regarding probable casualties. Please dispatch any team that can help in rescuing the victims, be it fire servicemen, police or any other team.”

