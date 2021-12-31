Kolkata Containment Zones: Amid rising cases of coronavirus and Omicron, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation on Friday said it will mark out 17 containment zones in different parts of the city. Giving further details to news agency PTI, KMC Mayor Firhad Hakim said over 1,000 people are reporting Covid positive in the metropolis, the civic body will also make ‘Safe Homes’ set up during the first Coranavirus pandemic wave operational again for people who could not self-isolate themselves as they either lived alone with no care-giver or had too little living space.Also Read - International Flights: Dubai Makes Random RT-PCR Test Must For Air Passengers. What It Means For Indians?

The development comes as West Bengal recorded 3,451 infections on Friday with Kolkata alone accounting for 1,954 or 56 per cent. West Bengal had recorded 2,128 Covid-19 cases on Thursday, with the metropolis accounting for 1,090 of that.

KMC Mayor Firhad Hakim further added that 80 per cent of the covid positive cases were asymptomatic, 17 per cent had mild symptoms while 3 per cent need hospitalization.

Talking about the criteria for setting up containment zones, Hakim said in case at least five members of a family of a housing or in a house were infected their flat or house would be declared a micro-containment zone.

“These days Covid viral load may decline significantly for asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic persons within a week. In case the infected person is reported Covid negative he can resume normal life after a few days rest,” he added.