Kolkata: In an incident of alleged double murder, an elderly couple was found dead in their flat in South Kolkata’s Bhowanipore, which is considered a high-security area because of its proximity to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s residence. The deceased were identified as Ashok Shah (60) and his wife Reshmi Shah (55). Police said that the woman had very deep injury on her shoulder.Also Read - West Bengal Assembly Session to Begin on June 10| Details Inside
Commissioner of Police Vineet Goyal said that a team of Kolkata Police, including those from the Homicide Department and Bhowanipore Police Station, jointly started an investigation into the murders. He, however, said the cause of death can be ascertained only after post-mortem examination.
Another senior officer told PTI that CCTV footage near the building will be scrutinised. “There are instances of a scuffle inside the flat. Television was on and the almirah door was open,” he added.