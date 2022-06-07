Kolkata: In an incident of alleged double murder, an elderly couple was found dead in their flat in South Kolkata’s Bhowanipore, which is considered a high-security area because of its proximity to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s residence. The deceased were identified as Ashok Shah (60) and his wife Reshmi Shah (55). Police said that the woman had very deep injury on her shoulder.Also Read - West Bengal Assembly Session to Begin on June 10| Details Inside

"Both the bodies bear several injuries. It seems jewellery is missing from the woman's body. Probably they were murdered when they resisted a burglary attempt. An investigation has been initiated," a senior police officer said. Meanwhile, Sniffer dogs have been deployed to trace the accused. Moreover, city mayor Firhad Hakim ad local councillor Kajari Banerjee visited the spot. "The injury on the abdomen of the man appeared to him to be caused by a bullet", Hakim told reporters.