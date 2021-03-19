Kolkata: A 40-year-old man was seriously injured after being attacked by a lion at the Alipore Zoo here on Friday, said an official. The man, identified as Gautam Guchait, had reportedly jumped inside the lion’s enclosure. Officials believe he was drunk, reports NDTV. Guchait is undergoing treatment at the SSKM Hospital and his condition is “critical”, said sources from the hospital. Also Read - Mamata Banerjee's Assets Down From Rs 30.45 Lakh in 2016 To Rs 16.72 Lakh In 2021, Polls Paper Show

The incident took place this morning at around 11.30 AM when the man after entering the zoo “somehow managed to climb the boundary wall before jumping over the two netted-boundaries to get inside the enclosure. The lion, which was out of its cage, attacked the man. He has been very badly injured,” an official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. Also Read - Elections or Not, 5 Things That Unite Bengal Cutting Across Party Lines

Alerted by the other visitors, security guards rescued the man and sent him to the SSKM Hospital in Kolkata after informing local police, the official added. His family in East Midnapore district, about 120 km from Kolkata, has also been contacted, reports NDTV. Also Read - One Dead, 10 Sick After Drinking Contaminated Water in Kolkata

“We are checking the CCTV footage to get a clear picture of the incident,” said a policeman.

(With inputs from PTI)