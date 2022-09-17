Kolkata: The city of joy is sprucing up to get ready for the festivities. As the spectacle is going to be grand this year, civic bodies are also keeping up and trying to ensure a hassle free pujo. In a similar vein, the Kolkata Metro Railways authority has announced that metro train services will run all night long during the days of Durga Puja celebrations this year. So far, the decision has been taken to run all night metro only for select days.Also Read - Major Drop In Price Of Gold Today. Check Rate Of Yellow Metal On September 17 In Your City Here

Shri Arun Arora, GM, Metro Rly announcing the Puja services of Metro Rly at a Press Conference today at Metro Rail Bhavan. Metro will run nightlong services on Saptami, Ashtami & Nabami on North-South corridor. pic.twitter.com/95PPDsHAni — Metro Rail Kolkata (@metrorailwaykol) September 16, 2022

Also Read - Mamata Banerjee Says Not Against Democratic Protests, Accuses BJP Of Bringing People From Outside

METRO SCHEDULE FOR DURGA PUJA 2022

Metro trains will run through the night on Saptami (October 2), Ashtami (October 3) and Navami(October 4).

On Panchami (September 30) and Shashti, the metro will run from 8 am till midnight as per TOI report.

From Saptami to Navami the metro will run from 1 pm to 5 am.

On the other hand, the last metro from Dakshineswar is at 9.48 pm. The last metro from Kabi Subhash is at 9.50 pm. The last metro from Dum Dum is at 10 pm.

Metro train services will also be available on the Salt Lake-Sealdah route till night. The first train will leave Sealdah at 11.55 am and Sector V at noon. Meanwhile, the last metro will leave Sealdah at 11.35 pm and Sector V at 11.40 pm.

There is no guarantee so far if there will be special services during days proceeding the festival

During the last two years, the night ling metro services were suspended owing to the pandemic. Therefore, this year the authorities are expecting a huge turnover of people. Secutiy will be beefed up. Passengers are advised to carry smart cards instead of toeksn and not make a rush for trains. Also Read - Navratri 2022: Date, History, Significance And Celebrations of This 9-Day Festival