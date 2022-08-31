Kolkata: On account of Durga Puja, some schools in Kolkata will remain closed on September 01. These schools will hold online classes on that day. Several schools will end classes early because of the Durga Puja rally from Jorasanko to Red Road. “It will herald the Durga Puja festivities this year,” said the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee”. She has urged schools and offices to close early so that children and others are not stuck on their way home. She expects schools to be over by noon, as per a report by The Telegraph.Also Read - Durand Cup: ATK Mohun Bagan Win Kolkata Derby

THESE SCHOOLS WILL REMAIN CLOSED ON THURSDAY:

South Point and Assembly of God Church School, Park Street, to conduct online classes that day.

Calcutta Girls’ High School and St Augustine’s Day School, Kolkata, have announced a holiday. Both will remain open on Saturday to make up for the loss of a working day.

"There could be disruptions in traffic. So we have decided to give an off on Thursday. Because we have to complete the syllabus, we have decided to work on Saturday," Basanti Biswas, principal of Calcutta Girls' High School, told The Telegraph.

THESE SCHOOLS WILL END EARLY ON THURSDAY:

La Martiniere for Girls,

La Martiniere for Boys,

Loreto House,

Mahadevi Birla World Academy,

South City International School and

Indus Valley World School have decided to end classes earlier.

"For a school like ours which has two shifts, it would be difficult to opt for an early dispersal. And if we do not conduct classes in both shifts, there will be no uniformity. So we have decided to conduct online classes," said an official of South Point.