New Delhi: In acknowledgement of the biggest festival in West Bengal, the UNESCO on Wednesday added Durga Puja to its 'Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity', a first of its kind in Asia. "Celebrations of city of joy – Kolkata! Durga puja has been added to the Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity," the UN body wrote in a tweet.

The 16th Committee of UNESCO for safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) at its meeting held in Paris on Wednesday inscribed Durga Puja in Kolkata on the Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) of Humanity. It is the first festival in Asia to make it to the list of ICH of Humanity. There were altogether 48 nominations which had been submitted for inscription on the list.

In a tweet, PM Modi hailed UNESCO's decision to accord heritage status to Kolkata's Durga puja festival and called it "matter of great pride and joy for every Indian".

Lauding the development, Modi tweeted, “A matter of great pride and joy for every Indian! Durga Puja highlights the best of our traditions and ethos. And, Kolkata’s Durga Puja is an experience everyone must have.”

A matter of great pride and joy for every Indian! Durga Puja highlights the best of our traditions and ethos. And, Kolkata’s Durga Puja is an experience everyone must have. https://t.co/DdRBcTGGs9 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 15, 2021

The nominations were reviewed by an evaluation body which made recommendations to the Committee for its decision. The body comprised six ICH experts. The Committee approved the decision of the inscription of Durga Puja in Kolkata on the list.

UNESCO also commended the concerned organisations in Kolkata for their initiatives to involve marginalised groups and individuals as well as women in their participation in safeguarding the intangible cultural heritage.

The other festivals/carnivals which have been recognised as UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity are three each from South America and Europe.

The Durga Puja carnival organised at the end of the festivities on the Red Road in Kolkata is a unique event and only of its kind in the country. It attracts people from all walks of life who collectively celebrate the rich and diverse culture of Bengal epitomised in the Durga Puja festival.