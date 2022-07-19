Kolkata: India’s first underwater tunnel, built 33 meters below the Hooghly river is expected to be made fully functional by next year, i.e, 2023. To include the twin tunnels, Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation (KMRC) has extended its East-West corridor, which will cross the Hooghly river for approximately 500 metres. The East-West metro section will be India’s first underwater tunnel– the Indian version of Eurostar’s London-Paris corridor.Also Read - American Woman With Expired Visa Stages Assault, Abuse To Blackmail Parents Back In USA: Delhi Police

Recently, the East-West corridor introduced its new underground metro station at Sealdah which was inaugurated by Union Minister Smriti Irani. The line would now be extended to include four more underground stations at Esplanade, Mahakaran, Howrah and Howrah Maidan. The tunnel will cross the Hooghly river between Mahakaran and Howrah stations, in just about one minute. Also Read - Process Is Punishment In India's Criminal Justice System, Says CJI NV Ramana

East-West Underground Twin Tunnel Project. Key Things to Know

The project is completed at the expenditure of around Rs. 8600 crores and will possibly be functional by March next year.

The Howrah metro station will be 33 metres deep and be the deepest metro station in the country. Presently, Delhi Metro’s Hauz Khas is the deepest with 29 metres of depth.

The tunnel will be 13 metres below the Hooghly riverbed and is made with material that would reduce water permeability.

The tunnel will also have evacuation gates for emergency situations such as an earthquake.\

Interesting Facts About India’s First Underwater Train

Also Read - 92-Year-Old Indian Woman Reaches Pakistan After 75 Years To Visit Ancestral Home

The project is first of its kind in India. Around 9 lakh passengers are said to travel by this metro everyday, which is 20% of the total commuters by metro in Kolkata. Are you ready for the deep dive, Kolkata?