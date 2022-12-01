Kolkata Installs Panic Buttons On Roads. Know How It Will Help Citizens

Attention Kolkata folks! NKDA has begun installing smart alert panic buttons on New Town streets and here is how it will benefit the citizens.

Kolkata Installs Panic Buttons On Roads. Know How It Will Help Citizens (Image: Freepik, Representational)

Kolkata: There is no denying that we live in unprecedented times and things often catch us off guard. Staying put at home or when on streets, one needs to be careful all the time. In an endeavor to extend the horizon of public welfare and security, the New Town Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA) is installing panic buttons on road signage poles across the New Town, reported Time of India. With this new initiative, public will be able to alert the designated authorities in case they encounter any sort of trouble while on the streets.

How Panic Buttons Will Work?

As per ToI report, the new smart alert system will be integrated and linked to NKDA control room wherein the IT cell will receive the notice.

Anyone facing law and order issue or anything else can freely press the button and an alert will be sent to IT cell NKDA.

In addition to the button, a microphone will also be there via which people who pressed the button can communicate with the respective officials.

Once the alert is sent to IT cell, NKDA will further probe the matter and get in contact with the police to look into the situation and mitigate nay risk as early as possible.

So far, panic buttons have already been installed at some places but were yet to be integrated.